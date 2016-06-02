Red neon signs and dangling Peking ducks are a common sight in the windows of Chinatown restaurants, and so they are fixtures outside Izard’s Duck Duck Goat as well. Inside, the birds are served to groups, with plenty of the dish’s characteristic bronzed, crackling skin. Duck Duck Goat: 857 W Fulton Market, Chicago; 312-902-3825; duckduckgoatchicago.com

