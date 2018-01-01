Chicago Travel
Chicago Travel Guide
Chicago Travel Guide
F&W’s Chicago travel guide features spectacular Chicago restaurants, craft cocktail bars, and brunch specialists. Plus: delicious recipes from Chicago’s greatest chefs.
Top Picks
Chicago Restaurants
-
Insider’s Picks
-
Splurge
-
Best Value
-
Bakeries, Coffee Bars and Breakfast Spots
-
Bars
Editors’ Pick
Public Chicago
Celeb hotelier Ian Schrager tones down his usual over-the-top style at his first Midwestern hotel. At night, the Pump Room restaurant becomes a 1930s-style supper club with small plates from superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The lobby minibar sells local snacks like Garrett Popcorn and Cora Lee Candies. publichotels.com.More Hotels for Food Lovers
Best Chicago Restaurants for Groups
The mission: dinner in Chicago. The hitch: There are at least eight of you. No need to settle for something sprawling or subpar; some of the city’s finest can handle a group that size—even on short notice.
Graham Elliot Tolerates Deep-Dish Pizza, Mows Down Steamed Buns
The chef reveals where he eats on his days off and says what he really thinks of the city’s famous deep-dish pizza.
The Aviary
At chef Grant Achatz’s state-of-the-art cocktail lounge, expert mixologists use a double-chamber vacuum pot to create the Rooibos cocktail.
Where to Drink Wine in Chicago
Michael Muser of Chicago’s Grace is one of Food & Wine’s amazing 2014 Sommeliers of the Year. Here are his top 10 places for wine in his city.