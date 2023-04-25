Hosting parties and entertaining friends and family is important. And one of the easiest ways to feed and impress your guests is with a cheese platter. No matter if you go for savory and salty combinations or a sweet fruit-focused selection, a thoughtful curation of cheese can be the talk of your party.

If you’re looking to up your hosting game, look no further. This cheese board set “looks expensive,” according to shoppers, but the price isn’t too bad. Especially since it’s 45% off at Amazon right now.

Amazon

To buy: ChefSofi Cheese Board Charcuterie Set, $55 (originally $72) at amazon.com

This 13-inch circular cheese board set is made from acacia wood, and it is absolutely gorgeous. It has a built-in drawer ideal for storing the included stainless steel cheese knives. This set also comes with four white ceramic bowls you can fill with nuts, berries, jams, and olives for nibbling, that sit perfectly in a notched-out area. And it has another cut-out area ideal for crackers.

It has a design that fits well in any situation, whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a backyard barbecue, a birthday, a baby or wedding shower, or even a more lavish affair. The cheese board is portable and light enough to bring to events outside of your home. Plus, it is easy to clean up and stores easily in a kitchen cabinet.

Over 6,400 shoppers have given this board a perfect rating at Amazon, with reviewers saying it’s excellent for entertaining, beautifully designed, and is great as a housewarming or holiday gift. One shopper wrote that this set is “so great for hosting” and that “the functionality of it is great.” While a second reviewer adds that it “made a nice housewarming gift.”

Another reviewer says it was “a big hit with my aunt for Christmas,” and that it “looks quite expensive.” They also mentioned how easy it is to clean and that they love how the knives are easily stored away.

If you want to artistically create a cheese or charcuterie platter, it is so simple with the right tools. Snag this cheese board set from Amazon while it’s on sale for just $55. Your guests will gaze in wonder at the beautifully arranged array of luscious treats.

At the time of publishing the price was $55.