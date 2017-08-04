See Daniel Humm, Andrew Zimmern and Michael Symon Interviewed Live on Stage in the Hamptons This Summer

Later this month you’ll have a chance to hear from one of the men behind the restaurant recently named number one on the World’s 50 Best List. Chef and co-owner of Eleven Madison Park, Daniel Humm is one of the four food personalities joining New York Times food writer Florence Fabricant in conversation at this year’s edition of the Stirring the Pot series each Sunday for the rest of August on the Guild Hall Stage in East Hampton, New York. This is a second project stop out in the Hamptons for Humm this summer, who, along with his partner, Will Guidara, popped up the Eleven Madison Park Summer House, providing an EMP-style lobster roll fix (as well as "Humm dogs" and honey soft serve ice cream) to people on the South Fork through Labor Day weekend.

RELATED: Inside the Eleven Madison Park Opening Night Party

In addition to Humm, the series will feature Andrew Zimmern, who recently brought back some summery recipes to F&W from a trip to Jamaica, Michael Symon, fresh off a first season of Iron Chef Gauntlet, and Jacques Pepin, who remains a force even at the age of 81 (Pepin’s interview is unfortunately sold out).

The series has pulled subjects from all parts of the food world. Food television personalities like Zimmern and Anthony Bourdain before him, lifestyle gurus like Martha Stewart and elite chefs including Daniel Boulud and Dominique Crenn. Attendees should also be on the lookout for some bites brought to them by some of chefs—when Dominque Ansel sat for an interview in 2015 he surprised everyone with Cronut holes.

The schedule for the Stirring the Pot series is:

August 6: Jacques Pepin

August 13: Andrew Zimmern

August 20: Michael Symon

August 27: Daniel Humm

You can get tickets, which cost $20, for the upcoming shows here.