Workout Like a Chef

These chefs are giving us serious fitness inspiration.
The coolest new off-hours hangout for chefs isn’t a moody speakeasy—it’s the gym. These days, more and more professional cooks are trading post-work cocktails for boxing gloves, biking gear, surfboards and running shoes. And they’re capturing it all on Instagram. Here, six chefs who inspire us to get a move on.
Marco Canora, @marcocanora
Hearth and Zadie’s Oyster Room, NYC. “My 10-year-old daughter, Stella, and I head to the boxing gym every weekend. It’s our father-daughter Sunday ritual.”
Lentine Alexis, @lentinealexis
Skratch Labs, Boulder, CO. “Cycling invigorates my senses—smell and taste in particular. I’m always dreaming up new ideas for what to cook while I’m on the bike.”
Michael Solomonov, @mikesolomonov
Zahav, Philadelphia, and Dizengoff, NYC. “I box three days a week. It’s the best stress release of all time. Plus, it’s gotten me in the best shape of my life.”
Seamus Mullen, @seamusmullen
Tertulia, NYC. “I ride six days a week and race most weekends. I also commute via bicycle every day. The bike keeps me sane: It’s my balance, my escape and my fitness.”
Daniel Humm, @danielhumm
Eleven Madison Park, NYC. “Every Monday at 9 a.m. for over a decade—rain or shine—I lace up my running shoes and head to the same exact spot in Central Park. It’s the routine that gives me energy.”
Tracy Obolsky, @tracyobolsky
Rockaway Beach Bakery, NYC. "Nothing can describe what it’s like to watch the sunset from your surfboard. It helps me unwind after a long day of baking.”