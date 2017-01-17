Workout Like a Chef

The coolest new off-hours hangout for chefs isn’t a moody speakeasy—it’s the gym. These days, more and more professional cooks are trading post-work cocktails for boxing gloves, biking gear, surfboards and running shoes. And they’re capturing it all on Instagram. Here, six chefs who inspire us to get a move on.

Hearth and Zadie’s Oyster Room, NYC. “My 10-year-old daughter, Stella, and I head to the boxing gym every weekend. It’s our father-daughter Sunday ritual.”

Sundays with Stella at the #boxinggym #goodtmes A photo posted by Marco Canora (@marcocanora) on Oct 9, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

Skratch Labs, Boulder, CO. “Cycling invigorates my senses—smell and taste in particular. I’m always dreaming up new ideas for what to cook while I’m on the bike.”

Zahav, Philadelphia, and Dizengoff, NYC. “I box three days a week. It’s the best stress release of all time. Plus, it’s gotten me in the best shape of my life.”

Wednesdays @joehandboxing @maleek_jackson @hittsquadd A photo posted by Michael Solomonov (@mikesolomonov) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:58am PST

Tertulia, NYC. “I ride six days a week and race most weekends. I also commute via bicycle every day. The bike keeps me sane: It’s my balance, my escape and my fitness.”

Sometimes life throws you a curve and you just gotta roll with it and let it flow. 📸 cred @colinclark A photo posted by Seamus Mullen (@seamusmullen) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:44am PST

Eleven Madison Park, NYC. “Every Monday at 9 a.m. for over a decade—rain or shine—I lace up my running shoes and head to the same exact spot in Central Park. It’s the routine that gives me energy.”

Rise and shine, such a beautiful morning in Central Park. #mondayvibe #makeitnice A photo posted by Daniel Humm (@danielhumm) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:00am PST

Rockaway Beach Bakery, NYC. "Nothing can describe what it’s like to watch the sunset from your surfboard. It helps me unwind after a long day of baking.”