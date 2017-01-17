Workout Like a Chef

© Don Capria

These chefs are giving us serious fitness inspiration.

Elyse Inamine
January 17, 2017

The coolest new off-hours hangout for chefs isn’t  a moody speakeasy—it’s the gym. These days,  more and more professional cooks are trading post-work cocktails for boxing gloves, biking gear, surfboards and running shoes. And they’re capturing it all on Instagram. Here, six chefs who inspire us to get a move on.

Marco Canora, @marcocanora

Hearth and Zadie’s Oyster Room, NYC.  “My 10-year-old daughter,  Stella, and I head to the boxing gym every weekend. It’s our father-daughter Sunday ritual.” 

 

Lentine Alexis, @lentinealexis

Skratch Labs, Boulder, CO. “Cycling invigorates my senses—smell and taste in particular. I’m always dreaming  up new ideas for what to  cook while I’m on the bike.”

Michael Solomonov, @mikesolomonov

Zahav, Philadelphia, and Dizengoff, NYC.  “I box three days a week. It’s  the best stress release of all time. Plus, it’s gotten me in the best shape of my life.” 

Seamus Mullen, @seamusmullen

Tertulia, NYC.  “I ride six days a week and race most weekends. I also commute via bicycle every day. The bike keeps me sane: It’s my balance, my escape and my fitness.”

Daniel Humm, @danielhumm

 Eleven Madison Park, NYC.  “Every Monday at 9 a.m. for over a decade—rain or shine—I lace up my running shoes  and head to the same exact spot in Central Park. It’s the routine that gives me energy.”

Tracy Obolsky, @tracyobolsky

Rockaway Beach Bakery, NYC. "Nothing can describe what it’s like to watch the sunset from your surfboard. It helps me unwind after a long day of baking.”  

