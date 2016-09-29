What Happens When Japanese Cotton, Ceramics and Aprons Collide in One Cool Chef Product

At Tilit Chef Goods, Alex McCrery makes street wear-inspired kitchen garb for chefs like Greg Baxtrom of Brooklyn's white-hot Olmsted and vegetable whisperer Steven Satterfield of Atlanta’s Miller Union.

Keith Kreeger's work also turns up on chefs’ Instagram feed—for his milk-hued striped plates seen at Lincoln in Portland, Oregon and Uchi in his hometown of Austin.

Now they're collaborating with each other on the Kreeger Apron ($80), which just went on sale in anticipation for Kreeger’s Make.Eat.Drink. event in Texas this November.

“I've always dug Keith's aesthetic for plateware and thought it would be fun to see if we could translate it into an apron.” McCrery says.

So after a quick coffee in New York, he got to work six months ago, experimenting with fabrics to achieve Kreeger’s signature look: “The clean stone feel and gold accents,” McCrery explains. “While we couldn’t exactly put gold trimmings, we did use super shiny brass!”

“We went back and forth with phone calls and texts to figure it out,” Kreeger says. “One day, he sent me a photo of this fabric, and I knew it was going to work."

The result is a 100-percent Japanese twill apron, offset with leather straps dotted with brass from Go Forth Goods. A portion of sales ($20 from each apron) goes towards Big Medium, a non-profit that supports contemporary Texan art.

“Not completely unlike chefs, we're both in a creative field and understand the importance of the details and execution involved as well as the need for our goods to be functional,” McCrery says. “We both work hard to produce a beautiful product, but at the end of the day our goods must serve their function and stand the test of time.”