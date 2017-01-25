USA Wins Gold Medal at 2017 Bocuse d'Or

Per Se executive sous chef Mathew Peters and commis Harrison Turone won gold today in the Bocuse d'Or, the prestigious biannual gastronomic competition founded in 1987—often referred to as the "culinary Olympics"—that takes place at the SIRHA International Hotel in Lyon, France.

This year's competition featured 24 chefs from all over the world culled from regional qualifiers—the Bocuse d'Or Europe, the Bocuse d'Or Asia Pacific and the Bocuse d'Or Latin America. Countries represented on the final day of competition included Singapore, Switzerland, Australia, Estonia, Germany, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay, Morocco and Guatemala. The Norwegian team, led by Chef Christopher William Davidsen, earned the silver; and the Icelandic team, led by Chef Viktor Andresson, won bronze.

Here is the first theme on a tray from team USA ! #bocusedor #bocusedor30 pic.twitter.com/aYNr1Zjepv — Bocuse d'Or Official (@Bocusedor) January 25, 2017

The 30th anniversary of the Bocuse d'Or saw a modern shift in the competition brief, which required the chefs to create a vegan plate as well as a dish featuring chicken and crayfish. Peters and Turone presented the judging panel—which included Thomas Keller and Joel Robuchon—with chicken stuffed with mushrooms, foie gras and crayfish as well as a vegan plate of green asparagus with almond custard.

This is the first Bocuse d'Or gold for the United States—"When we started this almost nine years ago, we promised Monsieur Paul [Bocuse] that we would get gold," Keller told the website Fine Dining Lovers. "I'm really, really proud today that we're able to honor Monsieur Paul."

The winner of the gold #BocusedOr is USA pic.twitter.com/P9LIUsLcYm — Bocuse d'Or Official (@Bocusedor) January 25, 2017

