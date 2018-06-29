Change Up Your Crudités Game with Seamus Mullen’s Carrot-Turmeric Hummus

#MadGeniusLive: Veggie Dips

Today, Chef Seamus Mullen joins Justin Chapple to make three picnic-perfect veggie-based dips. Drop your questions in the comments and we'll do our best to answer. Join us every Thursday at 11:30 AM ET for genius ideas in food, entertaining, travel and more. And if you make any of the recipes, show us by tagging your Instagram photos with #MadGeniusLive! We might feature on next week's episode.

Posted by Food & Wine on Thursday, June 28, 2018

Chickpea hummus isn't the only dip out there, folks.

Nina Friend
June 29, 2018

Healthy eating means something to different to everyone (ahem, that friend who says veggie pizza has just as many benefits as eating five carrot sticks), but it’s a tried and true fact that healthy can still be delicious. In other words, eating healthily doesn’t have to mean unsalted kale and dry quinoa

Take it from Seamus Mullen, who has written an entire cookbook geared toward redefining the way we think about healthy cooking. Although Mullen has omitted several foods — such as legumes and anything with gluten — from his diet due to personal health struggles, the chef never wanted to forego flavor solely for the sake of being “healthy.” 

On this week’s episode of Mad Genius Live, Mullen stopped by the Food & Wine Test Kitchen to make the carrot and turmeric hummus from his cookbook, Real Food Heals: Eat to Feel Younger and Stronger Every Day, which is a great alternative to the classic version made with chickpeas. Bright orange in color, the dip is visually stunning and a fun addition to any summer dinner party. Mullen also likes to use the hummus as a spread for open-faced sandwiches (his choice, sans bread, is composed of nori, avocado, and tuna) and even as a salad dressing — just add olive oil and vinegar, stir it up, and voila!

Along with Food & Wine Culinary Director Justin Chapple, Mullen demonstrated two other vegetable dips, both from Chapple’s newest cookbook, Just Cook It!: 145 Built-to-Be-Easy Recipes That Are Totally Delicious. Both the Butter Bean and Hearts of Palm Hummus and the Avocado Mayonnaise are creamy, acidic, and dairy-free — tasty on their own and great as vinaigrettes, too. 

Whether pureeing vegetables, kneading flatbread dough, or turning beef into jerky, Mullen reminds us that the food is never really about the recipe — it’s about how it tastes. “Part of being a cook is improvising with your ingredients,” Mullen says. 

When it comes to Mullen’s hummus, heed his advice. Sub in cayenne pepper for sumac if you don’t happen to have that spice on hand. Add more lemon juice than called for if the texture isn’t as smooth as you’d like it to be. Feel free to deviate from the instructions and make changes, because at the end of the day, all that really matters is that you feel good about what you’re eating — no matter how you choose to define healthy.

For more healthy cooking inspiration, check out these recipes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up