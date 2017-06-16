San Antonio Is Getting Its First Food Hall This Summer

It’s the trend that never ends and the gift that keeps on giving: food halls!

The city of San Antonio—home to the Spurs, the Alamo and Best New Chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres—will finally have a sprawling food hall to call its own, starting in mid-July.

Say hello The Bottling Department, the latest renovated patch of the original 18-acre Pearl Brewery recently transformed into a hotel and dining hub. There are five food vendors, plus wine and beer curated by local favorite High Street Wine.

Here’s what you can dig into once The Bottling Department debuts later this summer:

Ramen: Former Hot Joy chef Quealy Watson is slinging ramen at Tenko, where you can order spicy miso tonkotsu and Japanese-Texas snack mash-ups, like barbacoa gyoza with togarashi salsa ranch and fajita karaage with black pepper ponzu.

Porchetta and Rotisserie Chicken" Cookhouse and NOLA Brunch & Beignet’s power couple Pieter and Susan Sypesteyn are bringing a bit of the South to Bud’s Southern Rotisserie with their meat-focused spot and lots of candied yams, cornbread and jambalaya.

Doughnuts and Kolaches: Of course, you can’t open a bakery without the Central European pastries in Texas. Charlie Biedenham, Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell of Bakery Lorraine offer the standby kolaches, doughnuts as well as fried pies and locally roasted Merit coffee at Maybelle's.

Burgers: Short rib, chuck and brisket make up the patties at Fletcher’s from chef Sergio Remolina, previously the director of Latin Studies at the Culinary Institute of America’s San Antonio campus. Plus, there are 100 percent Texas Akaushi beef hot dogs and milkshakes to wash it all down.

Healthy Options There will be yogurt parfaits layered with granola, summer squash and ricotta paninis and more healthy fare at The Good Kind from chef Tim McDiarmid, known affectionately as Tim the Girl and for her meal delivery program.