Breaking Baking News: Tartine Manufactory Is Now Open in SF

Wake up and smell the fig-studded danish.

Tartine Manufactory, the massive 6,000-square-foot cafe and coffee stop mash-up from Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt is officially open in San Franciso’s Mission District.

Located in the same building as Heath Ceramics and Blue Bottle and designed by L.A. studio Commune, it promises to be the neighborhood's ultimate one-stop hangout, open all day and seating 100, for salads, soups, frozen treats in the fall and, of course, beautiful, burnished baked goods.

However, if for some strange reason you can’t finish all those baked goods from your pilgrimage to the Manufactory or are outside of the Bay Area, Robertson and Prueitt have the answer to getting the most out of stale but delicious carbs: Make bread pudding! Here are their tips for doing just that with any extra croissants, brioche or challah you might find on your hands:

1. Don’t overstuff the pan. “They are like sponges, and will expand once the custard is added,” Robertson says of the baked base ingredients of a bread pudding. “When a bread pudding turns out dry, crowding is usually the case.”

2. Be shallow. Depending on how deep your baking mold is will affect the cooking time. “If you use a shallower mold, make sure to reduce the baking time,” Robertson says.

3. Save room for dessert. Sometimes you end up with more custard than you actually need for the pudding. The solution: second dessert. Simply crank up the oven to 350 degrees and bake in ramekins set in hot water for about 45 minutes for jiggly custards.