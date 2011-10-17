FOOD & WINE MAGAZINE NAMES AMERICA'S BEST NEW CHEFS 2005

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY (March 29, 2005) - Food & Wine magazine Editor in Chief Dana Cowin is pleased to announce Food & Wine's Best New Chefs 2005. Every year F&W's editors tirelessly search the country to uncover talented and trendsetting chefs to introduce to their readers. The 2005 F&W Best New Chefs will be honored with this prestigious award at a party on March 29 at Skylight in New York City and will be featured in the July 2005 issue of Food & Wine.

Dana Cowin says, "Of the hundreds of chefs nominated for the award this year, these are the ones who completely dazzled us. The ideas behind their food are truly inspired and their execution is masterful. I am proud to welcome these talented cooks into the Food & Wine family."

She adds, "I'm also delighted that we found Food & Wine Best New Chefs in smaller cities like Austin, Boulder and Kansas City. You don't have to travel to New York or Los Angeles anymore to find innovative food."

Food & Wine Magazine's Best New Chefs 2005 Tyson Cole Uchi, Austin, TX

Seth Bixby Daugherty Cosmos, Minneapolis, MN

Christophe Emé Ortolan, Los Angeles, CA

Shea Gallante Cru, New York, NY

Colby Garrelts bluestem, Kansas City, MO

Maria Hines Earth & Ocean, Seattle, WA

Daniel Humm Campton Place Restaurant, San Francisco, CA

Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Tony Maws Craigie Street Bistrot, Cambridge, MA

Eric Ziebold CityZen, Washington, D.C.

The New York party on March 29 will feature the sounds of DJ Tony Okungbowa from The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Food will be prepared by past F&W Best New Chefs from New York: Dan Barber and Michael Anthony of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Andrew Carmellini of Café Boulud, Gabriel Kreuther of The Modern and Anita Lo of Annisa and Rickshaw Dumpling Bar. Other past Best New Chefs include Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Nobu Matsuhisa. Chrysler, Jeep and Ruffino will be sponsoring the F&W Best New Chefs event. Special thanks to Champagne G.H. Mumm, FIJI Water, level vodka, The Macallan® Single Malt Scotch and Michelob.

The 2005 F&W Best New Chefs will prepare a tasting dinner together for a select audience at the Food & Wine Magazine Classic in Aspen on June 11, 2005.

Food & Wine is the modern, stylish, talent-seeking, trend-spotting epicurean magazine. Published by American Express Publishing, the leader in luxury lifestyle magazines, Food & Wine has a circulation of nearly 1 million.