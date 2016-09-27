Naomi Pomeroy's Ultimate Braised Chicken Menu

© John Kernick

Naomi Pomeroy, the F&W Best New Chef 2009 at Beast in Portland, Oregon, shares a dinner-party menu centered on the ultimate braised chicken. 

Naomi Pomeroy
September 27, 2016

In her debut cookbook, Taste & Technique, self-taught chef Naomi Pomeroy shows home cooks how to up their game in the kitchen. Her recipes are easy enough for weeknights but also special enough for your next dinner party.

Deploy powerful flavors.

© John Kernick

A combination of chicken stock, sherry and umami-rich fish sauce becomes a potent braising liquid.

Salt matters.

© John Kernick

Look for a natural sea salt with small crystals--it coats food more evenly.

Get the recipe: Broccoli-and-Cheddar Soufflé

Put a lid on it.

© John Kernick

For crisp, golden skin, weigh down the chicken pieces with a pot lid while searing.

Get the recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Marinated Artichokes 

Eat your lemons.

When braised, they become soft and "intensely fantastic," says Pomeroy.

Trim your escarole.

© John Kernick

Pull off and discard the "furry" outer leaves.

Get the recipe: Chicory-and-Beet Salad with Pine Nut Vinaigrette

Dress the bowl.

© John Kernick

Then toss the salad and vinaigrette for even distribution.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up