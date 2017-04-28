Mario Batali and Jeremiah Tower Are Planning a Restaurant in Italy

Chefs Mario Batali and Jeremiah Tower are planning to open a new restaurant on Italy's Amalfi Coast, according to Twitter and a Batali spokesperson. This would be the first partnership between the two industry titans, and it started as an off-the-cuff idea Tower mentioned in a recent interview.

Per Tower, "If Mario Batali would like to open a restaurant on the Amalfi Coast with me, I would do it." Soon after, Batali followed up on Twitter with a resounding, "We are in the planning phase. Stay tuned!!"

This all comes about as Tower has found himself back in the media spotlight with the release of a new Anthony Bourdain-produced documentary, Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent. Additionally, Harper-Collins recently reissued Tower's book, Start The Fire: How I Began a Food Revolution in America, which was previously published in 2003 as, California Dish: What I Saw (and Cooked) at the American Culinary Revolution.

Tower gained critical acclaim and was instrumental in launching the chef-as-celebrity movement with his legendary restaurant Stars. Prior to that, Tower was at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement when he worked at Alice Waters' Chez Panisse during the 1970s. Most recently, Tower served, briefly, as the executive chef of New York's Tavern on the Green in 2014.

While the Amalfi restaurant would be Batali's first in Italy, the famous restaurateur has launched successful restaurants across six different U.S. states and Singapore. In recent years, Batali has grown his brand with the success of Eataly, the chain of Italian emporiums that he launched with business partner, Joe Bastianich. Batali most recently re-opened Manzo, located inside Manhattan’s first Eataly location, with a more casual vibe and new focus in butchery and bar service.

The Amalfi Coast is a very popular destination for both European and International tourists, along with being one of the most Instagrammed spots on Earth. Batali and Tower are reportedly looking at beach-front properties between Atrani and Vietri along the northern portion of the coastline.

No word yet on when the new project may come to fruition, but this new restaurant offers a great deal of possibility for both chefs, including Batali opening his first restaurant in the country that has inspired his whole career and Tower finally returning to the kitchen.