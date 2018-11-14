Ludo Lefebvre's Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe

In the latest episode of Ludo à la Maison, Chef Ludo Lefebvre and his wife Krissy, who was born in Germany, tackle one of her home country's classics: pork schnitzel with mushroom sauce. "When you're married, and kids, and job, it's hard to spend time together in the kitchen," Lefebvre says. The couple kicks off their cooking date by caramelizing button mushrooms and onions in grapeseed oil (Lefebvre also tosses in a few rosemary sprigs for flavor), before pounding some pork chops.

The recipe fits in with the whole theme of this season, which is to explore culinary traditions from other countries—specifically, ones that are part of Lefebvre's family DNA. The chef took a 23andMe test (the company is sponsoring his show) to gain some insight into his heritage, and he found that, in addition to being French, he's also Belgian, British, Italian, and—like his wife—German.

Back to that second step! To minimize the pork chop-pounding mess, the chef cuts the side seams of two Ziploc bags—leaving him with two evenly-sized plastic sheets. He then places a pork chop in between those sheets, and hits it with the flat side of a small enamel pot (so, no worries if you don't have a meat tenderizer on hand). "Make sure it's even everywhere," he says.

Next, it's onto the dredging (the chef has a three-bowl system). Bowl one is filled with flour. In bowl two, Lefebvre prepares a mixture of eggs, sour cream, grated nutmeg, and mace (a.k.a. nutmeg skin). And bowl three holds plain bread crumbs and grated parmesan. Each flattened pork chop gets dunked in all three bowls (in order), before being plopped in a non-stick skillet with a glug of grapeseed oil (the high burn temperature makes it perfect for frying), cooked until golden, blotted with a paper towel, and plated. The final touches? A sprinkling of salt, some lemon zest, and a pile of that mushroom sauce.