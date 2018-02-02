11 Ina Garten Quotes That Confirm Everything We Love About Her

“Anyone who tries to make brownies without butter should be arrested.”

Nina Friend
February 02, 2018

February 2nd is notable for being Groundhog Day, but even more importantly, it’s Ina Garten’s birthday. Between all the amazing cake recipes and entertaining tips the Barefoot Contessa has shared with us over the years, we hope she's taking some of her own advice and celebrating in style in this year.

In honor of the Brooklyn-born chef's big day, we rounded up 11 of her best quotes, covering everything from cheese to finding happiness in life (which, of course, are not mutually exclusive). We hope they inspire you like she inspires us.

Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes
Arielle Cifuentes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up