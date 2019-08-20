IACP Master Series Offers Opportunity to Learn from Culinary Greats

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This fall, food lovers and professionals will have a rare opportunity to learn face-to-face with culinary greats Rick Bayless, Dorie Greenspan, Ellie Krieger, Scott Peacock and Joanne Weir in a just-announced series of classes, born of a collaboration with the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) and the Institute of Culinary Education. Prices for tickets, which are available online, range from $130 to $150, and include a signed cookbook. The events will take place at ICE's New York City campus.

Capped to create a small group setting, the two-hour intensive classes will give students the opportunity to see in-person demonstrations and try new techniques under the direction of the chefs. Each class will focus on a specific style or technique, from Scott Peacock’s “The Art of the Southern Biscuit” to Rick Bayless’s “Mexican Classics for the Holidays.” Tickets for the series are now available to the public – no professional cooking experience required.

“We saw this at our recent annual conference in Santa Fe, where some of the most popular conference slots were the cooking classes,” said Tanya Steel, Executive Director and CEO of IACP. “We have done some cooking classes at our conferences, but I don't believe we've done standalone classes. The fact that our first class to go on sale, Dorie Greenspan's Holiday Baking class, has almost sold out in 12 hours, is a good indicator that this is a series we need to grow.”

“At ICE, we take great pride in the depth and breadth of our course line up,” said Rick Smillow, president and CEO at ICE. “This series of classes for the IACP is in line with that ethos, offering modern Mexican, Southern regional, baking, Mediterranean and one-pot educational options.”

Steel continued, “Whether it's super hands-on, or watching these masters as they cook and bake, while they explain techniques, tips and their secrets, we know the attendees will get something special and unique."

Tickets are available on IACP's website.