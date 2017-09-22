Chefs and Restaurants Are Rallying to Raise Money for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The Houston restaurant community was one of the first to mobilize after Hurricane Harvey pounded the city last month. They fed emergency responders and people in shelters and began laying the groundwork to support the more than 300,000 people who work in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Many are continuing their fundraising and relief efforts including chef Chris Shepherd whose non-profit Southern Smoke, in partnership with Legacy Community Health, is accepting donations. People in the industry who have been impacted can apply for funds by filling out this form by October 23.

Shepherd has also organized a benefit dinner on Sunday, October 22 with an all-star lineup of chefs: Justin Yu, Ryan Pera, Ashley Christensen, John Besh, Mike Lata and more. “We're on pace to be able to donate $500,000 back into the community but my goal is $1 million,” says Shepherd. “It was important to me to keep the support within the F&B community as Southern Smoke was launched so we can take care of our own.”

The Houston wine community is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday, September 24th, as well as an online auction that's open to the public.

In New York, Scott Conant and Nina Compton will donate proceeds from their September 27 dinner to the Red Cross.

And Union Square Hospitality restaurants have teamed up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support the Houston Food Bank’s response to Hurricane Harvey. Throughout the month of September, each USHG restaurant is featuring a “Tito’s Texas Relief” cocktail—$10 from each drink sold will benefit ongoing efforts to provide food, water, and supplies to the city.

Are you hosting a fundraising event? Tweet @foodandwine so we can help spread the word.