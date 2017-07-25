Gordon Ramsay Spotted Hunting Python in Florida

We've always known Gordon Ramsay was tough, but we had no idea he was this fearless. According to a report issued by the South Florida Water Management District, the celebrity chef recently spent time in western Miami-Dade County hunting python—yes, python, those giant non-venomous snakes—for an upcoming episode of his FOX show The F Word With Gordon Ramsay.

"It was a blast hunting with the Ramsays and they were very respectful of what we are doing here in the Everglades, fighting these invasive predators to save the ecosystem," said python-hunter Kyle Penniston, who accompanied the TV star and his son, Jack, on their python-hunting adventure. "What an honor to have my first taste of python cooked by Chef Ramsay."

Ramsay and Penniston killed three snakes "along the banks of the L-28 Tieback Canal," according to officials, bringing the total number of pythons killed by the regional governing board's python elimination program to 317 in recent months. Ramsay cooked the a python on-site—"using a portable oven." No word yet on which recipe Ramsay used.

Since March of this year, the South Florida Water Management District has given professional python hunters access to government-owned land to hunt for up to eight hours each day. The intent is to help curb the proliferation of the invasive Burmese python species—and encourage the growth of indigenous plant and animal populations—by targeting female pythons and their eggs. According to news outlets, the particular breed of python is "native to southeast Asia" and was "first discovered in the Everglades in the late 1970s and began appearing on water management district land in 2005."

In 2013, the state launched an annual contest to see who could kill the most number of pythons. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, "Pythons can be humanely euthanized on private lands at any time with landowner permission—no permit is required—and the FWC encourages people to remove pythons from private lands whenever possible."