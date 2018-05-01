F&W Best New Chefs 2017

Advertisement
Our hunt for the Best New Chefs of 2017 took us on a sweeping, no-stone-unturned journey, from the cobblestoned streets of downtown Manhattan to the tippy top of the Pacific Northwest. The mark: rising stars who are defying the boundaries of American restaurant cooking. After months on the road, we’re ready to reveal the most compelling, diverse group of talent in the 29-year history of Best New Chefs. Want to know what the future of food looks like? Just read on.