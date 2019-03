Chefs Reveal the 33 Items They Always Buy at the Grocery Store

“They’re great for adding texture and protein to homemade salads, chilis, or soups. They're also great for making a variety of hummus dips and they are perfect for slow cooking healthy stews.

I like slow cooking because you get to prep ahead and relax later. In the olden days, Italian women would meet up early in the morning to do laundry in the river. Before embarking on this whole-day affair, they would add whatever they found in their pantry in a large communal clay pot. When the women returned, they would crack it open and share the town gossip between bites of the delicious stew. I’m glad I own a washing machine, but I still choose to slow cook when I need a healthy and forgiving dish for a big group and chickpeas and beans are the base of many of mine.” – Silvia Baldini, Chopped champion and founder of The Secret Ingredient Girls