Communal Table Podcast: Yasmin Khan

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 10: Yasmin Khan

Yasmin Khan isn't afraid to delve into the tough stuff. Growing up around a dinner table with an Iranian-born mother and Pakistan-born father who met as activists in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution, politics were definitely on the menu. A career fighting for international human rights was a natural evolution for her, but there was an even more direct way to bring some humanity to an often overwhelming and abstract cause. After her first cookbook The Saffron Tales: Recipes from the Persian Kitchen earned Khan a devoted following, she decided to take on an even more daunting task—documenting the people and recipes keeping the traditions of Palestinian cooking alive in her new cookbook Zaitoun: Recipes and Stories from the Palestinian Kitchen. In this intimate conversation, Khan opens up about the challenges, barriers, and personal stresses that went into creating this extraordinary document.Read Yasmin's Cookbooks: Zaitoun and The Saffron Tales

