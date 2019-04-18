Communal Table Podcast: Yasmin Khan

Zaitoun author Yasmin Khan talks about Palestinian food, bearing witness, and self care while reporting.

Kat Kinsman
Updated May 16, 2019
Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 10: Yasmin Khan

Yasmin Khan isn't afraid to delve into the tough stuff. Growing up around a dinner table with an Iranian-born mother and Pakistan-born father who met as activists in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution, politics were definitely on the menu. A career fighting for international human rights was a natural evolution for her, but there was an even more direct way to bring some humanity to an often overwhelming and abstract cause. After her first cookbook The Saffron Tales: Recipes from the Persian Kitchen earned Khan a devoted following, she decided to take on an even more daunting task—documenting the people and recipes keeping the traditions of Palestinian cooking alive in her new cookbook Zaitoun: Recipes and Stories from the Palestinian Kitchen. In this intimate conversation, Khan opens up about the challenges, barriers, and personal stresses that went into creating this extraordinary document.Read Yasmin's Cookbooks: Zaitoun and The Saffron Tales

