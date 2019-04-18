Communal Table Podcast: Vallery Lomas

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 13: Vallery Lomas

In 2018, Vallery Lomas was all set for stardom. The avid blogger had taken time off from her job as a lawyer to train and compete on The Great American Baking Show—and she won. But the network only aired one episode of her season, and she was left without that public victory to propel her baking career or her book proposal forward. Still, she took the leap, left her law firm to bake full-time, and the bitter has since taken a turn to the sweet. (Yup—she sold the book.) The proud Louisiana native shared the story of her love affair with pastry, finding the courage to follow her dream, and why it matters that she wears her natural hair in front of the camera.

Learn more about Vallery: foodieinnewyork.com

Follow Vallery on Instagram: @foodieinnewyorkIf you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

Player FM

Spotify

Previous episode: Jason Vincent