Communal Table Podcast: Trish Nelson

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode. Catch up on all previous episodes here.

Episode 46: Trish Nelson

On January 7, Trish Nelson and her former colleagues from the Spotted Pig gathered around a podium in the offices of New York State Attorney General Letitia James to announce the end of a months-long investigation that uncovered a hostile work environment and "severe and pervasive incidents of unwanted touching and unwelcome sexual advances" by majority owner Ken Friedman, first reported by the New York Times in December, 2017. While the settlement provided some closure for the former employees, there's still a tremendous amount of work left to do if they want to heal personally and move the industry to a healthier, safer place.

Nelson sat down with Food & Wine for a raw, emotional conversation about the culture of fear that keeps vulnerable workers from speaking out, her decision to break the silence, and her hope for the future of the industry she loves.

Read more: What Should Happen to the Spotted Pig

Note: This episode contains mentions of emotional and sexual abuse. If you need to talk to someone, Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 at #741741 or via Facebook Messenger, and The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network's (RAINN) counselors can be reached at 800-656-HOPE.

If you want to hear more conversations with the most interesting people in food, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

Previous episode: Paul Finn