Communal Table Podcast: Steven Satterfield

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 33: Steven Satterfield

Not so long ago, it was in vogue to say that chefs are the new rock stars, but Steven Satterfield played that in reverse. The chef and co-owner of Miller Union (which is about to celebrate its 10-year anniversary) released four records and toured the world with his band Seely before making the switch to full time restaurant life. Since then, he's won a James Beard Award, written a much-beloved vegetable-forward cookbook, gone through cancer treatment, and become a truly thoughtful leader in the kitchen and the community. Satterfield shared what he's learned about hiring smartly, setting healthy boundaries, and the healing power of produce.

Visit the restaurant: Miller Union

Catch up on all previous episodes: Communal Table

