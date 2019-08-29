Communal Table Podcast: Steven Satterfield

Steven Satterfield talks about cancer recovery, hiring smartly, and the power of peaches.

By Kat Kinsman
August 29, 2019

 

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 33: Steven Satterfield

Not so long ago, it was in vogue to say that chefs are the new rock stars, but Steven Satterfield played that in reverse. The chef and co-owner of Miller Union (which is about to celebrate its 10-year anniversary) released four records and toured the world with his band Seely before making the switch to full time restaurant life. Since then, he's won a James Beard Award, written a much-beloved vegetable-forward cookbook, gone through cancer treatment, and become a truly thoughtful leader in the kitchen and the community. Satterfield shared what he's learned about hiring smartly, setting healthy boundaries, and the healing power of produce.

Visit the restaurant: Miller Union

Catch up on all previous episodesCommunal Table

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube
iTunes
Stitcher
Player FM
Spotify

Previous episode: Melissa Rodriguez

Advertisement