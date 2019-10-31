Communal Table Podcast: Sean Brock Live at The Bell House

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 39: Sean Brock Live at The Bell House

It's a special edition of Communal Table recorded live onstage at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY for the debut of Sean Brock's new book South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations. Brock went deep on his grandmother's sour corn and leather britches, learning to value the food he grew up with, and trying to get his infant son to be less picky.

Learn more about Sean's next project: Sean Brock Plans Massive Nashville Restaurant Complex Dedicated to Appalachian Cuisine

Buy the book: South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations

