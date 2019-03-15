Communal Table Podcast: Seamus Mullen

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 3: Seamus Mullen

Seamus Mullen has been to hell and back. An autoimmune condition, coupled with a hard-driving chef lifestyle, brought him to a physical and emotional low point that he—and his doctors—weren't sure he could come back from. But then he turned to food. It had been the center of his career, but it turned out to be what saved his life and let him thrive. The chef and author of Hero Food and Real Food Heals sat down to talk about truly listening your body and nourishing it on every level.

Learn more about Seamus: seamusmullen.com

Buy the books: Real Food Heals and Hero Food

Follow Seamus on Instagram: @seamusmullen

