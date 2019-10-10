Communal Table Podcast: Philip Speer

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 35: Philip Speer

There are a few reasons why you might know Philip Speer's name. It could be that you're familiar with his long career in Austin restaurants, or the Comedor Run Club that he co-founded to keep the city's industry in balance. It might also be from the national news stories when he landed in jail after a fourth DWI. But he knows he has to talk about all of it—especially the uncomfortable parts—for the good of the industry and for his own wellbeing. Speer opened up about the daily work that goes into sobriety, how to have these difficult conversations with peers and loved ones, and why it's so important for him to give back. Note: This episode was recorded pre-opening in a back office of Comedor during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

If you are struggling with addiction or mental health issues, there is help.

Ben's Friends

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to #741741 24/7

