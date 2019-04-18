Communal Table Podcast: Pete Wells

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 7: Pete Wells

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells holds one of the most storied positions in journalism, and it comes with a massive helping of responsibility, physical demands, and expectations from readers and restaurateurs alike. Wells (who does his best to maintain anonymity) sat down to talk about the history of the job, its tolls and rewards, and what he hopes that chefs understand about his reviews—even when they're negative.

Read Pete's reviews: New York Times Dining

Follow Pete on Twitter: @pete_wells

Read Pete's James Beard Award-winning Food & Wine stories: Captain Bacon, Single Minded, A Chef at Peace, Mixing It Up With a Cocktail Purist, Four-Star Baby Food

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

Player FM

Spotify

Previous episode: Kwame Onwuachi