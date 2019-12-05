Communal Table Podcast: Paul Finn

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 45: Paul Finn

When Paul Finn was a touring musician, restaurant and bar gigs were a perfect fit for his ever-changing schedule, and his gregarious personality. He found it useful to approach the job as another form of performance, but worried about the toll that took. Finn heard over and over that servers and bartenders should just check everything at the door, but thought, "If you're not bringing your personal life to work, you're not bringing yourself to work." Drawing from his deep hospitality background (he's currently the GM at Garage cocktail bar in Austin, Texas), he developed the Personal Mise en Place system to set up each day for success, and is now ready to share it with folks in the industry and beyond.

Learn more about Personal Mise en Place: personalmise.com

Follow Paul on Instagram: @pf_finn

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

Player FM

Spotify

Previous episode: Jessica Craig