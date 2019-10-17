Communal Table Podcast: Nancy Silverton

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 37: Nancy Silverton

When Nancy Silverton brought a jar of sourdough starter from New York's Sign of the Dove back home to Los Angeles in the 1980s, she had no idea that she would use it to grow an empire. On the 30th anniversary of La Brea Bakery, the chef, author, and entrepreneur reflects on the evolution of American restaurants, how she learned to trust her instincts, and why 23andMe should track her bread's family tree.

