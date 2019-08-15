Communal Table Podcast: Ming Tsai

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 28: Ming Tsai

Even before Ming Tsai's oldest son was born with life-threatening food allergies, the chef and TV host was already on a mission to make his restaurants safer and more hospitable to diners who face these issues. He's determined to make that system (and mindset) universal, and along the way, has developed a deep understanding of the role that food plays in our overall health. Tsai opened up about his family's journey through his wife's cancer diagnosis, his own health regime, and why it's important to seek out joy.

Visit Ming's restaurant: Blue Dragon

Watch Ming's show: Simply Ming

Catch up on all previous episodes: Communal Table

