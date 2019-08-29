Communal Table Podcast: Melissa Rodriguez

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 32: Melissa Rodriguez

When news broke that executive chef Melissa Rodriguez was becoming a partner at the much-lauded Del Posto in the wake of Mario Batali's divestment, a cheer went up from folks in the know. Rodriguez has quietly, consistently, meticulously honed her craft in some of the most prestigious kitchens in the country, and earned the respect of her peers and colleagues. She's never sought the spotlight, but she's having to find her comfort zone when it comes to speaking up. She opened up about her journey through the restaurant world, becoming a boss, and how she tries to find balance.

Visit the restaurant: Del Posto

Catch up on all previous episodes: Communal Table

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

Player FM

Spotify

Previous episode: Chintan Pandya