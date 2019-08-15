Communal Table Podcast: Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 27: Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano

When Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano sat down for this conversation, they had no idea that their restaurant, The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, was about to make Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure's list of the world's best restaurants. To anyone who's dined in the converted, formerly segregated Greyhound bus station, that news may be a thrill, but not a shock. Bailey, a recent James Beard award winner, has come into her own, cooking food that encompasses her own family's Southern history, melded with the disparate and complicated influences of the region, her French training, and her time in New York City cooking at restaurants like Gabrielle Hamilton's legendary Prune. Together with business partner Morisano, Bailey reckons with the building and city's painful past, and builds a more inclusive future, plate by plate.

Visit the restaurant: The Grey

Pre-order their book: Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Landmark Restaurant

