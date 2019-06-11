Communal Table Podcast: Marcus Samuelsson

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 16: Marcus Samuelsson

Marcus Samuelsson is many things to many people: boss, mentor, inspiration, champion, friend, adoptee, immigrant, author, and chef. But perhaps most key is his role as a good neighbor in and ambassador for his beloved community of Harlem. Samuelsson spoke lovingly of the people (especially Leah Chase, who died just days after this was recorded, and Patrick Clark who Korsha Wilson loving profiled in the July issue of Food & Wine) and places around the globe who have helped him discover where home truly is.

