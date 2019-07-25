Communal Table Podcast: Marco Canora
Marco Canora talks about taking risks and sticking around for the long haul.
Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.
Episode 22: Marco Canora
New York City is one of the toughest restaurant markets in the world. Places open and close in the blink of an eye, and even the stalwarts have to stay on diners' radar. Marco Canora has been cooking in some of the city's best kitchens—including his own at the much-beloved Hearth—for decades, and he's learned plenty about what it takes to stay in business, evolve smartly, and be healthy for the road ahead.
Buy Marco's books: Salt to Taste and A Good Food Day
Visit Marco's restaurants: Hearth and Zadie's Oyster Room
Try Brodo: brodo.com
