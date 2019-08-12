Communal Table Podcast: Kwame Onwuachi and Karen Akunowicz

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 25: Kwame Onwuachi and Karen Akunowicz Ride a Gondola

Ever since they met as competitors on Season 13 of Top Chef, Kwame Onwuachi and Karen Akunowicz have delighted in one another's dreams. There's been plenty of hard work and hustle along the way, along with some setbacks, but together they cheered and together they soared. In this special edition of Communal Table recorded in a gondola ride up Aspen Mountain during the Food & Wine Classic, the 2019 Best New Chef and Best New Restaurant winners—along with Onwuachi's fiancée Mya Allen and Akunowicz's executive sous chef Molly Dwyer—looked back on the journey as they rose to the top.

Listen to Kwame's episode of Communal Table: Kwame Onwuachi talks about public pressure, representation, and finding peace

Learn more about Kwame: Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2019

Read about Karen's restaurant Fox & the Knife: Food & Wine Best New Restaurants 2019

Catch up on all previous episodes: Communal Table

