Communal Table Podcast: Kwame Onwuachi

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 6: Kwame Onwuachi

Kwame Onwuachi is learning when to stop and take a deep breath. In the last few weeks alone, he's been named a Food & Wine Best New Chef and a James Beard Rising Star finalist, and published a stunning memoir called Notes from a Young Black Chef. In the midst of all the accolades, he's still at the helm of Kith/Kin, the much-celebrated restaurant that he opened in the wake of the very public and swift closure of his first solo outing. This might seem like a lot all at once, but Onwuachi has been training and hustling since he was a tiny child in his chef-mother's kitchen, and he's ready to step into the spotlight—he might just need a nap first.Learn more about Kwame: Best New Chefs 2019

Buy his book: Notes from a Young Black Chef

Eat at Kith/Kin and Philly Wing Fry

