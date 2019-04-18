Communal Table Podcast: Kwame Onwuachi

Kwame Onwuachi talks about public pressure, representation, and finding peace.  

Kat Kinsman
Updated April 17, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 6: Kwame Onwuachi

Kwame Onwuachi is learning when to stop and take a deep breath. In the last few weeks alone, he's been named a Food & Wine Best New Chef and a James Beard Rising Star finalist, and published a stunning memoir called Notes from a Young Black Chef. In the midst of all the accolades, he's still at the helm of Kith/Kin, the much-celebrated restaurant that he opened in the wake of the very public and swift closure of his first solo outing. This might seem like a lot all at once, but Onwuachi has been training and hustling since he was a tiny child in his chef-mother's kitchen, and he's ready to step into the spotlight—he might just need a nap first.Learn more about Kwame: Best New Chefs 2019

Buy his book: Notes from a Young Black Chef

Eat at Kith/Kin and Philly Wing Fry

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube
Soundcloud
iTunes
Stitcher
Player FM
Spotify

Previous episode: George Mendes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up