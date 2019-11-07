Communal Table Podcast: Kim Severson

Kim Severson talks about rabbits, bad men, and stories that stick in your soul.

By Kat Kinsman
November 06, 2019

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 40: New York Times Food Correspondent Kim Severson

You don't do Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism without asking tough, uncomfortable questions. New York Times food correspondent Kim Severson has made a much-lauded career out of finding the truth, beauty, and sometimes ugly humanity in the food system—and this time the tables are turned. Severson sat down for a deeply personal conversation about interviewing vulnerable people, deciding which stories to tell, and taking care of herself in the process.

Learn more about Kim: kimseverson.com

