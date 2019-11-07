Communal Table Podcast: Kim Severson

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 40: New York Times Food Correspondent Kim Severson

You don't do Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism without asking tough, uncomfortable questions. New York Times food correspondent Kim Severson has made a much-lauded career out of finding the truth, beauty, and sometimes ugly humanity in the food system—and this time the tables are turned. Severson sat down for a deeply personal conversation about interviewing vulnerable people, deciding which stories to tell, and taking care of herself in the process.

Learn more about Kim: kimseverson.com

