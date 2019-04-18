Communal Table Podcast: Julia Sullivan

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 8: Julia Sullivan

Julia Sullivan is a person perpetually in forward motion. After tenures in the notoriously demanding kitchens at Blue Hill Stone Barns and Per Se, Sullivan returned to her hometown of Nashville to helm her own restaurant Henrietta Red, which opened to tremendous acclaim and earned her a spot on the 2018 Food & Wine's Best New Chefs roster. But that sort of work, focus, and hustle comes at a cost, physically, socially, and mentally. The Food & Wine Chefs Cycle team captain isn't slowing down, but she is taking a moment to figure out how to find a better balance for the long road ahead.

Try Julia's restaurant: Henrietta Red

Support Julia's mission: Chefs Cycle is a fundraising endurance event featuring award-winning chefs and members of the culinary community fighting hunger outside the kitchen. Donate money to help team captain Julia Sullivan, editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis, senior food editor Mary-Frances Heck, and Team Food & Wine end childhood hunger.

