Communal Table Podcast: Josh Niland

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 42: Josh Niland

When life gave Josh Niland a second chance, he made a conscious choice not to waste a second of it. The Sydney-based chef underwent intensive cancer treatment as a kid, and from his teen years onward, he's devoted himself to his craft, revolutionizing the way that restaurants butcher, store, and serve every bit of a fish. He spreads the word through demos all over the world; his restaurant, Saint Peter; and his stunning The Whole Fish Cookbook. Food & Wine's deputy editor Melanie Hansche—a fellow Aussie and restaurant owner—joined the conversation to delve into Niland's mission, passion, and how he balances work and family.

Learn more about Josh Niland: This Aussie Fish Butcher Is the World's Most Creative—and Controversial—Seafood Chef

Buy the book: The Whole Fish Cookbook

