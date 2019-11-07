Communal Table Podcast: Josh Niland

Josh Niland talks about fish butchery, life after cancer, and his brilliant wife.

By Kat Kinsman
November 06, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 42: Josh Niland

When life gave Josh Niland a second chance, he made a conscious choice not to waste a second of it. The Sydney-based chef underwent intensive cancer treatment as a kid, and from his teen years onward, he's devoted himself to his craft, revolutionizing the way that restaurants butcher, store, and serve every bit of a fish. He spreads the word through demos all over the world; his restaurant, Saint Peter; and his stunning The Whole Fish Cookbook. Food & Wine's deputy editor Melanie Hansche—a fellow Aussie and restaurant owner—joined the conversation to delve into Niland's mission, passion, and how he balances work and family.

Learn more about Josh Niland: This Aussie Fish Butcher Is the World's Most Creative—and Controversial—Seafood Chef

Buy the book: The Whole Fish Cookbook

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube
iTunes
Stitcher
Player FM
Spotify

Previous episode: Doug Quint

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com