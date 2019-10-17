Communal Table Podcast: Joe Kwon

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 38: Joe Kwon

If it's a day that ends in "y" Joe Kwon is probably out on tour. He's the cellist for the band the Avett Brothers, whose 10th album "Closer Than Together" recently came out, and that means hitting the road for days and often weeks on end. For a man who finds home and connection through food, this could be a hardship, but he's turned it into a pleasure. Kwon raced down from rehearsal for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the massive family dinners of his childhood in North Carolina, his drive for musical excellence, and the Korean dishes he craves from his mom's kitchen.

