Communal Table Podcast: JJ Johnson

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 20: JJ Johnson

With a James Beard cookbook award for Between Harlem and Heaven, the permanently packed Henry at Life Hotel, and his new restaurant Field Trip opening in Harlem this week, it might seem like JJ Johnson is suddenly at the top of the world. But it's been quite a climb to get there. Johnson opened up about his years spent watching and learning in the kitchen, how he learned to be the man in charge, his plans for radical expansion, and the power of letting go and learning to delegate.

Learn more about JJ: chefjj.co

Visit his restaurants: Henry at Life Hotel and Field Trip

Read his book: Between Harlem and Heaven

