Communal Table Podcast: Jessica Craig

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul.

Episode 44: Jessica Craig

It took one civil law class for Jessica Craig to figure out that she didn't want to spend time behind a desk. Luckily for the sweets-loving diners of New York City, she's found her calling as the powerhouse executive pastry chef at L'Artusi, and a role model for young people in the industry. Craig sat down for a heartfelt talk about nurturing talent, the importance of Jamaican cuisine, the heartbreaking history of shoebox lunches, and why she rocks out to Beyonce with her team.

