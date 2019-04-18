Communal Table Podcast: Jason Vincent

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 12: Jason Vincent

In 2013, Jason Vincent's life changed in the course of a phone call. Food & Wine called to tell him that he'd been selected as a Best New Chef, and suddenly he was thrust into the spotlight. For a while, it burned him up. Vincent made the decision to step away from restaurants for two years to take care of his mental and physical health, and that of his growing family. Now he's back in the game as the chef-owner at the much-beloved Giant in Chicago, and making a priority of creating a healthy work environment for his staff—so much so that Food & Wine came calling once again when Giant was included in the inaugural class of Great Restaurants to Work For. Vincent opened up about the ongoing challenges of staying well in a dangerously demanding industry.

Learn more about Jason's restaurants: Giant, City Mouse

Read why Giant made the list: Great Restaurants to Work For

Read Jason's Communal Table essay: A Recipe to Fight Childhood Hunger

