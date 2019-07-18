Communal Table Podcast: Jasmine Moy

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 21: Jasmine Moy

In her work as a hospitality-centric lawyer, Jasmine Moy has seen it all, bitter breakups, control-hungry partners, and expensive retrofits—almost all of which could have been avoided if the parties involved had gotten everything in writing from the get-go. Moy walked through the steps of opening a restaurant—for the first time or the tenth—and how to avoid conflict and costly mistakes along the way.

Learn more about Jasmine: restaurantlawyer.nyc

Catch up on all previous episodes: Communal Table

