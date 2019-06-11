Communal Table Podcast: Jamila Robinson

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 19: Jamila Robinson

Even if you don't know Jamila Robinson by name (yet!), she's almost certainly had an influence on the way you dine out, eat in, and consume media. As content strategist at USA Today Network, she shaped the way the company's vast network of reporters told lifestyle, dining and arts and entertainment stories, and now as editorial director at Atlantic Media and member of the James Beard Journalism Committee, her influence extends. Robinson opened up about making sure that everyone has a place at the table—and how she takes care of herself while she's watching out for everyone else's wellbeing.

Follow Jamila: @jamilarobinson

