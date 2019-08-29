Communal Table Podcast: Chintan Pandya

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 31: Chintan Pandya

When Chintan Pandya and his business partner Roni Mazumdar opened Adda Indian Canteen in Long Island City a year ago today, they knew they wanted to do something vastly different than Rahi, their modern Indian outpost in the West Village. They couldn't have known that their homage to Indian home cooks would earn then every accolade in sight, including being selected as a Food & Wine Best New Restaurant, but neither of them is the sort to sit still and be content for very long. Pandya opened up about his journey from Ahmedabad to New York City, what goes into a successful partnership, and the cutting-edge VR tech he's using to bring art to the table.

Visit the restaurants: Adda and Rahi

Catch up on all previous episodes: Communal Table

If you like what you hear, subscribe to, comment on, and rate Communal Table on these platforms:

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

Player FM

Spotify

Previous episode: Antoni Porowski