Communal Table Podcast: Carey Bringle

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter.

Episode 23: Carey Bringle

Carey Bringle developed his penchant for smoked pig pretty early on, following in the hoofprints of his uncle Bruce who competed in the first Memphis In May barbecue contest. He realized he could turn his passion into his profession, and opened up Peg Leg Porker (a nod to the limb he lost to cancer as a teenager) as a restaurant, then extended his entrepreneurial spirit over into, well, spirits with Peg Leg Porker bourbon. Bringle opened up about his path to the pit, how physical challenges inform his approach to hospitality, and how a busy restaurateur can keep the home fires burning.

Learn more about Carey: careybringle.com

