Communal Table Podcast: Callie Speer

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip, and subscribe to the weekly Food & Wine Pro newsletter. Subscribe to the new Communal Table YouTube page and never miss an episode.

Episode 36: Callie Speer

Life comes at you quickly, as Callie Speer well knows. She'd long dreamed of opening her own restaurant, but was in an uphill struggle to get her life in order. Then came the shock and opportunity of a lifetime. Within a couple of weeks of leaving rehab, a space became available in downtown Austin, and she was able to put together a business plan and find the funds to open Holy Roller—an always-bouncing, all-day spot that just happens to be primarily run by women. Speer shared an intimate look at her journey to sobriety, how she and her staff support one another's wellbeing, and why it's OK if some days are better than others. Note: This episode was recorded in a hotel room during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

Learn more about Holy Roller: holyrolleraustin.com

If you are struggling with addiction or mental health issues, there is help.

Ben's Friends

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to #741741 24/7

