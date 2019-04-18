Communal Table Podcast: Bryan and Michael Voltaggio

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Each week, Food & Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman talks with hospitality pros about they manage their business, brain, and body for the long haul. Is there a topic you'd like to know more about or a guest you'd love to hear from? Tell us at fwpro@foodandwine.com or tweet to Kat @kittenwithawhip.

Episode 9: Bryan and Michael Voltaggio

The public may best know Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio (BNC 2013) from their fiery Top Chef face-offs, but by the time the brothers appeared onscreen, they'd collectively logged a couple of decades working in kitchens. They learned plenty from their lean years—how to survive in New York City on $300 a week, find their voice while cooking for other people, and be part of a team—and now they're the ones calling the shots. As their latest co-venture, Estuary in Washington D.C., opens its doors, the brothers reflect on their mentors, their working relationship, and the measures they take to stay balanced and healthy.

Try Bryan and Michael's new restaurant: Estuary

